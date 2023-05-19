Bongonda scores 2 as Cadiz moves away from Liga relegation zone

MADRID — Théo Bongonda scored twice to help Cadiz beat Valladolid 2-0 at home and win the clash between teams trying to avoid relegation from the Spanish league on Friday.

The forward struck from long range to break the deadlock in the 69th minute. He added the second from the penalty spot in the 76th after Javi Sánchez fouled Anthony Lozano with Cadiz on a counterattack.