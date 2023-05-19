Bongonda scores 2 as Cadiz moves away from Liga relegation zone

MADRID — Théo Bongonda scored twice to help Cadiz beat Valladolid 2-0 at home and win the clash between teams trying to avoid relegation from the Spanish league on Friday.
Valladolid played the final 10 minutes with 10 men after Martin Hongla received a direct red card for elbowing Lozano in the head while disputing the ball.
Cadiz’s Rubén Alcaraz missed a first-half penalty when he sent his spot kick off the crossbar.
Cadiz rose into 14th place and four points from 18th-placed Getafe in the relegation zone.
Valladolid was 17th, one point ahead of Getafe before it plays the already demoted Elche on Saturday.
