Monza wins at Sassuolo in Serie A to move up to 8th

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark.

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Friday to move up to eighth place.

Berardi’s 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.