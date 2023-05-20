Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga after conceding in 4th minute of injury time

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin was relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1. Former Union Berlin defender Keven Schlotterbeck headed the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s Hertha’s seventh relegation from the Bundesliga. Only Nuremberg (9) and Arminia Bielefeld (8) have been demoted more times.

Hertha needed a win to postpone the relegation decisions to the final day of the season and it was looking good for the home team after Lucas Tousart finally made the breakthrough with a header to Marco Richter’s corner in the 64th minute.

Both teams hit the post in the final minutes before Schlotterbeck was left unopposed to head Kevin Stöger’s header past Oliver Christensen in the Hertha goal.

It ensured Hertha stayed last on 26 points with no chance of finishing above the bottom two. Bochum, which was also not safe, moved to 32 points.

Schalke has 31 points in the relegation playoff spot after a 2-2 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Union Berlin missed the chance to consolidate its Champions League qualification spot after a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim.

Also, Cologne drew at Werder Bremen 1-1.

Bayern Munich hosting Leipzig later Saturday, knowing a win would put it within touching distance of an 11th consecutive title. Bayern is one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund with two games left to play. Dortmund faces Augsburg away Sunday before the final round next weekend, when Bayern visits Cologne and Dortmund hosts Mainz.

