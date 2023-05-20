Koutsias helps Fire earn 3-3 draw with Atlanta United

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Georgios Koutsias scored in the 89th minute to pull the short-handed Chicago Fire into a 3-3 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday night. Playing down a man after the 26th minute, the Fire (3-4-6) also benefited from an own-goal and Maren Haile-Selassie’s goal to open in the second half.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a pair of goals and Andrew Gutman added another for Atlanta United (6-4-4).

Chicago’s Federico Navarro was sent off in the 26th minute after a second yellow card. Some three minutes later, Gutman scored to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Chicago tied it on an own-goal off Atlanta’s Juan José Purata in the 42nd minute.

Haile-Selassie scored just after the break to give Chicago the lead, but Giakoumakis tied it again with a goal in the 55th minute.

Giakoumakis put United in front in the 65th, but Koutsias spoiled Atlanta’s bid for a rare road win.

Atlanta’s Luiz Araujo was sent off in the 71st with his second yellow card.

Chicago travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play Orlando City on Saturday.

