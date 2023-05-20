Ward equalizer splits EPL points between Crystal Palace and Fulham

LONDON — Joel Ward’s late equalizer salvaged for Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.
The Serbian striker, who returned to Fulham’s starting lineup for the first time since his eight-match ban, looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season.
The hosts, however, were denied a final home victory of the campaign when Palace skipper Ward levelled from his own rebound for his first goal since February 2019.
