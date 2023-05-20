Ward equalizer splits EPL points between Crystal Palace and Fulham

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for Palace but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick in first half stoppage time ensured the sides were level at the break.

Mid-table teams without a chance of European competition next season played out their match at Craven Cottage at pedestrian pace.

LONDON — Joel Ward’s late equalizer salvaged for Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Serbian striker, who returned to Fulham’s starting lineup for the first time since his eight-match ban, looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season.