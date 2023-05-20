Gazdag scores twice to help Union roll past Revolution 3-0

CHESTER, Pa. — Dániel Gazdag scored two goals in the second half to spark the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
Julián Carranza finished off the scoring in the 88th minute when he took a pass from Chris Donovan and found the net for the fifth time this season.
Philadelphia has earned back-to-back wins over the Revolution (7-3-3) after ending a five-match skid in the series. The Union won for the second time in their last five matches at home after seeing a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions end.
Andre Blake didn’t have to make a save on his way to the clean sheet for Philadelphia. Blake has a league-high 67 shutouts since he became the Union’s starter in 2016.
Djordje Petrovic saved four shots in goal for the Revolution.
The Union, who played visiting D.C. United to a scoreless tie last time out, hasn’t been shut out in back-to-back home matches since October of 2016.
Philadelphia travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. New England returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
