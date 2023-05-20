Orlando Pride hands Washington Spirit 1st NWSL loss, 2-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marta had a goal and an assist and the Orlando Pride handed the Washington Spirit their first loss of the regular season, 2-1 on Saturday. After Adriana was taken down in the box, Marta slid a penalty kick into the left corner to put the Pride (3-4-1) ahead in the 23rd minute at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.

It was the 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder’s first goal since October 2021. She missed the 2022 season with an ACL tear.

Sam Staab rose up to head in a cross from Inès Jaurena to level the score for the Spirit (4-1-3) five minutes later. Staab started in her 74th consecutive match, a National Women’s Soccer League record.

Kylie Strom pulled Orlando ahead with 15 minutes to go, heading in Marta’s corner kick at the far post. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made five saves.

WAVE 3, DASH 0

Alex Morgan, Sierra Enge and Madison Pogarch scored and the visiting San Diego Wave beat the Houston Dash 3-0.

Morgan scored for the Wave (5-3-0) in the second minute, blocking Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell’s clearance on a poor back pass. Morgan’s five goals are tied for the league lead.

Enge made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, getting a touch on Sofia Jakobsson’s ball into the box on a recycled corner kick play.

Pogarch capped the scoring in the 79th minute, pouncing on a loose ball at the top of the box and sending her shot low into the right corner.

The Dash (2-3-3) had 12 shots but only one on target.

LOUISVILLE 2, CURRENT 0

Savannah DeMelo had a goal and an assist in the first half as Racing Louisville beat the Kansas City Current 2-0 in front of 10,603 fans at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

DeMelo put Louisville on the scoresheet first, chasing down a back pass and blocking goalkeeper Cassie Miller’s clearance, knocking in a goal in the 12th minute.

Louisville (2-2-4) doubled its lead in the 27th minute. DeMelo received a pass and dribbled forward before finding Davis to her right. Davis’ one-touch shot fell into the far-post corner.

The Current (2-6-0) outshot Louisville 18-15. Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund made six saves, including two in stoppage time.

COURAGE 0, ANGEL CITY 0

The North Carolina Courage and Angel City played to a scoreless draw at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Courage outshot Angel City 12-6, but the visitors kept North Carolina away from the goal. Tyler Lussi took seven shots for the Courage (3-3-2), who are undefeated in their last four games.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City (2-3-3), while North Carolina’s Casey Murphy only had to make one.

