MATCHDAY: Newcastle has chance to seal Champions League spot; Juventus at Empoli in Serie A

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Juventus could find itself out of the top four in Serie A even before its game at Empoli kicks off. A new punishment for false accounting is expected on Monday. Juventus was originally handed a 15-point penalty but that was suspended last month and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new sentence. Juventus is second in Serie A, five points above fifth-place AC Milan. The Bianconeri will also have to get over the disappointment of losing in the Europa League semifinals to Sevilla. Roma, which progressed to the Europa League final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen, hosts Salernitana and still has faint hopes of a top-four finish.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports