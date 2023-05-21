MATCHDAY: Newcastle has chance to seal Champions League spot; Juventus at Empoli in Serie A

Newcastle can secure Champions League qualification with a point against Leicester in the Premier League. Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday has left Newcastle on the brink of sealing a top-four finish. Leicester, meanwhile, is desperate for points in its bid to avoid relegation. The Foxes are three points below 17th-place Everton, with a game in hand. A win would see Leicester climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference and place survival hopes in its own hands going into the final round of the season.

Juventus could find itself out of the top four in Serie A even before its game at Empoli kicks off. A new punishment for false accounting is expected on Monday. Juventus was originally handed a 15-point penalty but that was suspended last month and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new sentence. Juventus is second in Serie A, five points above fifth-place AC Milan. The Bianconeri will also have to get over the disappointment of losing in the Europa League semifinals to Sevilla. Roma, which progressed to the Europa League final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen, hosts Salernitana and still has faint hopes of a top-four finish.