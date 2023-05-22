World Cup final referee Marciniak picked for Champions League final duty

NYON, Switzerland — After refereeing the World Cup final in December, Szymon Marciniak of Poland was picked Monday to officiate the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.
The 42-year-old Pole won praise for his handling of Argentina’s World Cup win over France in a penalty shootout in Doha, Qatar.
The first World Cup-Champions League final double was done by English referee Howard Webb in 2010.
Marciniak handled games with both Champions League finalists in the knockout rounds — Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semifinals and Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw at Porto in the round of 16.
