Pascale Van Damme appointed as Belgian soccer federation's first female president

The RBFA board on Monday appointed Pascale Van Damme as the replacement for the departing Paul Van den Bulck, who resigned after less than one year in charge.

Van Damme, who joined the board in 2021, was appointed after a unanimous vote. The federation said “she wants to help develop women’s football and bring the Women’s World Cup to Belgium in 2027.” Belgium is involved in a joint bid to host the tournament with the Netherlands and Germany.