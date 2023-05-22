Pascale Van Damme appointed as Belgian soccer federation's first female president

BRUSSELS — The Belgian soccer federation has elected a female president for the first time.
Van den Bulck stepped down this month amid criticism over his working methods. His resignation came only months after another top official — Belgian FA’s CEO Peter Bossaert — was dismissed.
The federation said it wants to “guarantee continuity and restore calm” with Van Damme’s appointment.
Belgium has started a rebuilding phase after its men’s team, which achieved a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, failed to progress to the knockout stage at the showcase tournament last year in Qatar.
