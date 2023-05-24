Nigeria beats Italy at U20 World Cup, Israel shocks Senegal with draw

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Nigeria put itself on the doorstep of the Under-20 World Cup knockout stage after a 2-0 win over Italy on Wednesday. Senegal, though, will need some luck to advance.

In Mendoza, Salim Lawal's diving header gave Nigeria the lead in the 61st minute and Jude Sunday sealed it in stoppage time.

Nigeria will play Brazil on Saturday in the last Group D game but can still advance even from third place. Italy will face the Dominican Republic the same day.

Later Wednesday, Brazil will play for its survival in the 24-team tournament against the Dominican Republic. Both teams lost in the first round.

Senegal drew 1-1 with Israel and will need to beat Colombia on Saturday to have a chance of advancing. The Israelis opened the scoring in La Plata in the 58th minute with an own goal by Babacar Ndiaye. Pape Demba Diop equalized in the 80th.

Later, Colombia will face Japan in a Group C game. Both teams had won their first games: Japan beat Senegal, and Colombia topped Israel.

