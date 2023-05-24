Veteran defender Jordi Alba leaving Barcelona this summer

Alba, who joined in 2012 from Valencia, helped Barcelona will six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

The 34-year-old Alba and the Spanish champions announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terminate his contract one season early.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barça family, and wishes him every fortune in the future,” the club said in a statement.