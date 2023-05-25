Brazilian team Santos says 2 players racially abused during Copa match in Chile

Santos said in a statement that defender Joaquim and striker Ângelo, who are Black, “were verbally abused” and harassed by local fans “making monkey gestures” during a group-stage match Wednesday night in the city of Rancagua.

SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer club Santos said Thursday that two of its players were racially abused by fans during the team’s 2-1 loss to Audax Italiano in a Copa Sudamericana match at the Chilean team’s stadium.

The Brazilian club said it had brought its complaints to South American soccer body CONMEBOL, which has opened a case on the issue.

“We are not improving as mankind, this is a disaster all over the world. It is very sad to come here and this happen,” Rodallega told the official broadcaster after his team’s 1-0 defeat. “We didn’t lose the match because of those people, but this issue of racism tires us.”