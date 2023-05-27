Fire department removes wasp-swarmed spotlight before Dortmund's title-deciding Bundesliga game

DORTMUND, Germany — The fire department had to remove a TV spotlight that was being swarmed by wasps before Borussia Dortmund’s title-deciding game against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Dortmund was ahead of Bayern Munich by two points and can clinch the league title with a win, while 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich was hoping for a favor from Mainz as it sought to edge Dortmund to the title with a win in Cologne.
The Dortmund players emerged for their pre-game warmup to a pyrotechnic reception from the fans already in the stadium.
Bayern, which has won every title since Dortmund last won it in 2012, squandered the league lead last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at home to Leipzig.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports