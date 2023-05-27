Wave, Thorns score last-minute goals, play to draw in NWSL

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns exchanged goals in the final minutes and played to a 1-1 draw in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night. The match was played in front of 18,130 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sofia Jakobsson ran onto Jaedyn Shaw’s long pass and tried to slip the ball around goalkeeper Bella Bixby, who blocked it. The rebound went to Jakobsson, who capitalized on her second chance in the 86th minute.

On Portland’s 10th corner kick of the game, rookie Reyna Reyes scored her first professional goal on a header from the far post in the 90th minute. Sam Coffey earned the assist.

The Thorns (4-1-4) finished with 28 shots, while San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made seven saves.

The draw keeps San Diego (5-3-1) even with Portland atop the NWSL standings.

DASH 2, CURRENT 0

Diana Ordonez scored late in the first half and Houston went on to beat Kansas City.

Ally Prisock added a second goal for the Dash in front of 9,897 fans at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

It was a defensive battle in the first half until the 42nd minute, when Ordonez spun around her defender and finished a shot in the box. The play started when Michelle Alozie sent a long ball across the field to Maria Sanchez, who chipped a pass to Ordonez.

Prisock scored in the 54th, heading in a corner kick by Caprice Dydasco.

Houston (3-3-3) held Kansas City to two shots in the first half, and relied on goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who made five saves to keep the Current scoreless in the second.

The Current (2-7-0) have lost four straight matches.

