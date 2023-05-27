Carranza, Gazdag spark Union to 3-1 victory over NYCFC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Julián Carranza scored two goals during first-half stoppage time, Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick and the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night. Philadelphia (7-4-3) has beaten NYCFC four straight times, joining the New York Red Bulls as the only two teams to pull off the feat. The Union also put an end to NYCFC’s 10-match unbeaten run at home. The Union have won three straight road matches for the first time in club history.

NYCFC (4-6-4) grabbed the lead in the 30th minute on a goal by Gabriel Pereira. Richard Ledezma and Santiago Rodríguez notched assists on Pereira’s fourth netter of the campaign.

It appeared NYCFC would take the lead into halftime, but Carranza scored twice in stoppage time to give Philadelphia (7-4-3) the lead at the break.

Jack Elliott had an assist on Carranza’s goal in the first minute of extra time. Carranza used passes from Mikael Uhre and José Martínez in the third minute to score his seventh goal this season.

Gazdag stretched the Union's lead to 3-1 with his seventh goal of the season. It came on a PK in the 53rd minute. Gazdag is now 14 for 14 on penalty kicks over his three years in the league. It is the most PK goals any player has scored while maintaining 100% accuracy in league history.

Andre Blake saved six shots for Philadelphia. Luis Barraza totaled three saves for NYCFC.

The Union’s third straight win over NYCFC was a 3-1 victory in the Eastern Conference Final last season.

NYCFC falls to 4-1-1 at home this season. The club is 0-4-1 on the road.

Philadelphia returns home to host Charlotte FC on Wednesday. NYCFC will host Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

