Glad's own-goal helps Minnesota United in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United didn’t find the net, but an own-goal by Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad was the final score in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. Real Salt Lake (4-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when Jefferson Savarino took passes from Danny Musovski and Braian Ojeda and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Minnesota United (5-5-4) evened the score three minutes later thanks to Glad’s own-goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United. Zac MacMatch had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake was trying to win back-to-back road matches for the first time since 2019.

Thirteen of Minnesota United’s 14 matches this season have been decided by one goal or ended in draws. The club was coming off back-to-back 1-0 victories with Bongokuhle Hlongwane scoring both winners.

RSL beat Minnesota United 3-0 in August of last season. Neither team has won two straight in a series that Minnesota United leads 5-3-6.

Real Salt Lake returns home to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday. Minnesota United travels to play Austin FC on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

GiftOutline Gift Article