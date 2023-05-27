Luton captain Tom Lockyer conscious in hospital after collapsing during playoff final

LONDON — Luton captain Tom Lockyear was taken to a hospital after collapsing to the ground during the Championship playoff final against Coventry on Saturday, but the team said he was conscious and responsive.

Lockyear fell to the ground untouched while backpeddling early in the game at Wembley and then seemed to collapse as he tried to get back up. The defender received medical attention for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.