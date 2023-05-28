Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after beating Brighton 2-1

BIRMINGHAM. England — Aston Villa ended its 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Deniz Undav pulled one goal back — having also had a goal disallowed for offside — but the Seagulls were unable to find a leveler.
Brighton, in the third tier 12 years ago, are heading to Europe for the first time following its impressive season. Brighton had already sealed sixth and a Europa League place so all eyes were on the hosts.
