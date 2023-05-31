England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women's World Cup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — England forward Beth Mead will miss the Women’s World Cup after failing to recover from a knee injury. Mead, who has been sidelined since November because of an ACL problem, joined Leah Williamson — England’s captain — and Fran Kirby in missing out because of injury when the 23-person squad was announced Wednesday.

Mead is a huge loss, having been the top scorer and player of the tournament last year when England won the European Championship on home soil.

“Mead has had enormous highs and enormous lows,” coach Sarina Wiegman said. “She is in a good place and is ahead of schedule but I am not willing to take risks and hopefully she will be ready for her club and the country after.”

Bethany England returned to the squad after being overlooked since September, while centre back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the squad and will be captain instead of Williamson. Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze also is in despite having knee surgery in April.

“I’m very excited about the team we are taking to Australia,” Wiegman said. “We have enough leaders in the squad to support the inexperienced players in the team and we have to be supportive but I am confident in the dynamic.”

England’s opening match is against Haiti on July 22.

