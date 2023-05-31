Ibrahim, Lassiter score 2 minutes apart, Montreal draws DC United 2-2

WASHINGTON — Sunusi Ibrahim and Ariel Lassiter scored two minutes apart late in the second half to help CF Montreal tie D.C. United 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Ibrahim, who entered in the 61st minute, became just the second player in club history to record a goal and an assist off the bench in the same game. His assist on Lassiter’s goal in the 82nd minute completed the come-from-behind draw.