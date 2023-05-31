Own-goal leads Union to 1-0 victory over Charlotte

CHESTER, Pa. — An own-goal by Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina late in the second half gave the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Kahlina’s own-goal came in the 70th minute and helped Philadelphia (8-4-3) improve to 6-1-0 at home this season.

Kahlina’s mistake prevented Charlotte (6-7-3) from winning three straight on the road for the first time in club history. Despite the loss, Charlotte has earned 10 points on the road this season, one less than it had all last year.