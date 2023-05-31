Own-goal leads Union to 1-0 victory over Charlotte

CHESTER, Pa. — An own-goal by Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina late in the second half gave the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.
Andre Blake had two saves to earn the clean sheet for Philadelphia. Kahlina saved two shots for Charlotte.
The two clubs split a pair of matches last season, but Charlotte won 4-0 which equaled the Union’s largest margin of defeat in all competitions.
Charlotte travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Philadelphia will host CF Montreal on Saturday.
