Sevilla wins Europa League after penalty shootout against Roma

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick in the Europa League final to earn Sevilla a seventh title in the competition at the expense of Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Argentina international’s penalty sealed a 4-1 win in the shootout for Sevilla after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was looking to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions.

Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez failed to convert for Roma from the spot.

Sevilla has never lost a Europa League final.

It was the first loss for Mourinho in a European final after five victories.

Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead in the 35th minute at Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital. It was Dybala’s fifth goal of the Europa League campaign.

Sevilla equalized through Gianluca Mancini’s own-goal 10 minutes into the second half when he was under pressure from Youssef En-Nesyri. The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes.

