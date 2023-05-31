Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda both had a goal and an assist to power Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas after a lengthy weather delay to begin the match on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sallói picked up his fourth assist of the season on a goal by Kinda — his second — in the 41st minute as Sporting KC (4-8-4) took a lead into halftime.

Sallói scored his fourth goal — with an assist from Kinda — to provide some cushion in the 60th minute. Sallói has scored 11 goals in 18 matches against Dallas in all competitions, more than double his total against any other opponent.

Dallas (6-4-5) avoided a shutout when Jesús Ferreira scored in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Facundo Quignon. Ferreira’s ninth goal of the season gives him a hand in a goal in four straight matches against Sporting KC. The only Dallas player with a longer streak against Sporting KC was his father David Ferreira, who did it in five straight from 2009-13.

Kendall McIntosh finished with three saves in his fourth start of the season for Sporting KC. Jimmy Maurer saved three shots in his third straight start for Dallas.

Dallas lost for the first time in its last seven trips to Kansas City. The club also saw a five-match unbeaten run on the road come to an end.

Sporting KC has scored 11 goals in its four victories this season, but it has scored a total of four goals in its other 12 matches.

Dallas returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

