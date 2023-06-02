Coach Daniel Farke leaves Gladbach after finishing 10th in inconsistent season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Daniel Farke left the German club on Friday after his season in charge ended with the club missing out on qualifying for European competitions. Farke had been at Gladbach since June 2022 and led the team to a 10th-place finish in the Bundesliga after struggling for consistency all season. Gladbach had been eighth at the winter break and in contention for the Europa League but drifted further away from the top teams toward the end.

Finishing 10th was the same result as the season before but represented a failure to turn around the club’s recent slide after qualifying regularly for European competitions over the previous decade, including three appearances in the Champions League since 2015.

Gladbach said the decision followed a “detailed analysis” of the season. “After several intensive discussions, Daniel Farke and the club have come to the decision to go our separate ways,” sporting director Roland Virkus said in a statement. Three assistant coaches were leaving along with Farke.

Farke was previously coach of Norwich in England from 2017-21 and left his next job with Russian club Krasnodar without coaching a single game following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Highlights of his time at Gladbach included beating champion Bayern Munich 3-2 in February and title challenger Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in November but the season ended on a low note as Gladbach won only three of its last 13 games following the victory over Bayern.

Gladbach failed to build any momentum all season and didn’t have back-to-back league wins at any stage of the campaign.

