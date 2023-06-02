Dallas United withdraws from soccer tournament after racial slur alleged

West Ham led 2-0 at the end of regulation in a match with a target score of 3 on Thursday night. West Ham players became agitated, there was yelling between the teams and West Ham players left, according to a Raleigh News & Observer report on the alleged racial slur.

“We have concluded that Dallas United violated TST’s code of conduct,” organizers of the competition, known as The Soccer Tournament, said on Twitter. “We have been in dialogue with leadership from both clubs and we are all aligned that the best path forward is Dallas United withdrawing from competition.”