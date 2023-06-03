MATCHDAY: Italy and Spain finish seasons with relegation fights

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:
SPAIN
The league reaches its final day with six teams fighting not to become the last side that will be demoted to the second division. Cadiz, Getafe, Valencia, Almeria, Celta Vigo, and Valladolid are all at risk of joining the already relegated Espanyol and Elche. Valladolid is currently in the relegation zone but can save itself if it beats Getafe at home.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports