Gauld's late PK goal helps Whitecaps tie Sporting KC 1-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. Gauld’s PK score came in the 88th minute. It was his second goal of the season for Vancouver (5-5-6).

Sporting KC (4-8-5) grabbed the lead in the 20th minute when Alan Pulido took a pass from Erik Thommy and scored for a second time this season.

The Whitecaps entered play with three straight wins over Sporting KC after going 3-11-4 through the first 18 meetings. Vancouver set a club record for goals in a 6-2 home win over the Houston Dynamo last time out. It was the most goals ever scored by a team from Canada.

Sporting KC saw its first two-match win streak of the season end.

Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps. Kendall McIntosh saved two shots in his fifth start for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC returns home to play Austin FC on Saturday. Vancouver will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

