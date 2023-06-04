Doniak scores lone goal and the Wave down Gotham 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. — Makenzy Doniak scored 44 seconds into the second half and the San Diego Wave went on to beat Gotham 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.
It was the Wave’s third straight shutout on the road. It is just the fifth time in league history that a team has had three road shutouts in a row.
San Diego (6-3-1) also extended its overall unbeaten streak to four games with the victory and moved to the top of the NWSL standings with the Portland Thorns.
Gotham set a new attendance record with 15,058 on hand to watch the match at Red Bull Arena.
The loss snapped a four-game unbeaten streak for Gotham (5-3-2), which sits in fourth in the league standings.
