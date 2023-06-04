Doniak scores lone goal and the Wave down Gotham 1-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARRISON, N.J. — Makenzy Doniak scored 44 seconds into the second half and the San Diego Wave went on to beat Gotham 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday. Doniak came into the match as a second-half substitute and promptly scored off a long pass between two defenders from Jaedyn Shaw, who was also subbed in at the half.

It was the Wave’s third straight shutout on the road. It is just the fifth time in league history that a team has had three road shutouts in a row.

San Diego (6-3-1) also extended its overall unbeaten streak to four games with the victory and moved to the top of the NWSL standings with the Portland Thorns.

Gotham set a new attendance record with 15,058 on hand to watch the match at Red Bull Arena.

The loss snapped a four-game unbeaten streak for Gotham (5-3-2), which sits in fourth in the league standings.

