Cook scores twice and the Red Stars down Angel City 2-1

LOS ANGELES — Ava Cook scored a pair of first-half goals and the Chicago Red Stars defeated Angel City 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Monday night.
Chicago (3-6-1) was coming off a 1-0 victory last weekend over the Orlando Pride, which stopped a three-game losing streak. The Red Stars have conceded a league-worst 23 goals.
Sydney Leroux, who made her season debut after an ankle injury that required surgery, scored in the 88th minute off a cross from Alyssa Thompson to pull Angel City within a goal.
It was Leroux’s first goal since May 2022 and her 40th career NWSL goal.
Angel City (2-5-3) hasn’t won in four straight matches to fall to 11th in the league standings. It was the team’s fifth loss at home this season.
