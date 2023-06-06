CONCACAF reverting to Champions Cup from Champions League

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change Tuesday, two days after Mexico's León won this year's title.

MIAMI — CONCACAF is changing the name of its top club competition back to the Champions Cup, what the tournament was called from 1962 through 2008.

Twenty-two teams will play in the first round and five teams will receive byes, with first-round winners advancing to a round of 16. The first round, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will be home-and-home, total-goals series. The final will be one match.