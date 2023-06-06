Belgium coach Tedesco calls up 4 new players for upcoming European qualifiers

Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez, who stepped down after the Red Devils failed to progress to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tedesco, who was appointed in February with the mission to rebuild, included Standard goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, Burnley defender Ameen Al-Dakhil, Cercle Brugge winger Olivier Deman and Genk midfielder Mike Trésor in his 24-man list.

Tedesco’s short-term goal is to qualify Belgium for the 2024 European Championship. The Red Devils have started their qualifying campaign in Group F with a win against Sweden and take on Austria and Estonia next.

Bodart replaces the injured Koen Casteels while Trésor takes the place of Leandro Trossard, who is also out with a knock. Trésor was voted the best player of the Belgian league this week after helping his team to a second-placed finish behind Royal Antwerp.