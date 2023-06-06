Belgium coach Tedesco calls up 4 new players for upcoming European qualifiers

BRUSSELS — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up four new players for upcoming European qualifiers.
Tedesco’s short-term goal is to qualify Belgium for the 2024 European Championship. The Red Devils have started their qualifying campaign in Group F with a win against Sweden and take on Austria and Estonia next.
Bodart replaces the injured Koen Casteels while Trésor takes the place of Leandro Trossard, who is also out with a knock. Trésor was voted the best player of the Belgian league this week after helping his team to a second-placed finish behind Royal Antwerp.
Belgium:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Matz Sels (Strasbourg) Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn), Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege),
Defenders: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht).
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Olivier Deman (Cercle Brugge), Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Lois Openda (Lens), Mike Trésor (Genk)
