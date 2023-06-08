Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister signed for Liverpool for a reported initial fee of 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) on Thursday to mark the start of an expected rebuild by the club. Mac Allister, part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team last year, completed a move from Brighton on what Liverpool described as a “long-term deal.”

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that,” the 24-year-old Mac Allister said. “That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.”

Mac Allister helped Brighton secure its highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth place, which was one spot below Liverpool

Brighton also qualified for the Europa League.

Mac Allister’s reputation has soared over the past year after playing a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph alongside Lionel Messi.

“It’s a dream come true — it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister said.

“I wanted to be in (from) the first day of preseason, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen in midfield after the club confirmed James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are departing this offseason.

Klopp’s team had a disappointing season, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years and not winning a trophy.

