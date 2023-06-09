Phil Neville hired for Canada staff after Inter Miami departure

TORONTO — Phil Neville was hired Friday to join the staff of Canada men’s national team coach John Herdman, a week after Neville was fired as head coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
“It’s an opportunity to come in, just get a different experience, take himself out of the head coach pressures and just enjoy a different environment,” Herdman said of Neville.
Shaw will remain with Canada for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Herdman said Neville could possibly remain for the Gold Cup.
