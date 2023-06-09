Phil Neville hired for Canada staff after Inter Miami departure

Richard Shaw also was hired for Herdman’s staff ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on June 15. The pair join existing assistants Mauro Biello, Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado.

TORONTO — Phil Neville was hired Friday to join the staff of Canada men’s national team coach John Herdman, a week after Neville was fired as head coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

“It’s an opportunity to come in, just get a different experience, take himself out of the head coach pressures and just enjoy a different environment,” Herdman said of Neville.