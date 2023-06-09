NWSL's Wave get 4th straight road shutout with scoreless draw at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The San Diego Wave picked up their fourth straight road shutout in a scoreless draw Friday night against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Seconds later, Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund had to push Makenzy Doniak’s one-touch shot away from danger at the far post.
The Wave had a couple of late chances, including substitute Amirah Ali’s shot that went just over the crossbar.
San Diego moved to the top of the NWSL with a 6-3-2 record.
It was the league-leading sixth draw for Louisville (2-3-6).
___
