Gutman, Wolff lead Atlanta United over DC United 3-1

ATLANTA — Andrew Gutman and Tyler Wolff scored second-half goals to lead Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his 10th goal of the season — putting him in a four-way tie for the league lead — when he used an assist from Miles Robinson in the 13th minute to give Atlanta United (7-4-7) the lead.

DC United (6-7-5) pulled even in the 27th minute on a goal by Taxiarchis Fountas — his fourth of the campaign — with an assist from Chris Durkin.

Atlanta United regained the lead four minutes into the second half on a goal by Gutman, a defender. Thiago Almada notched his league-leading ninth assist on Gutman’s third netter this campaign.

Tyler Wolff used assists from Gutman and Giakoumakis to add an insurance goal in the 73rd minute. It was Wolff’s third score of the season.

Brad Guzan finished with four saves for Atlanta United. Tyler Miller saved one shot for DC United.

Atlanta United has won five straight against DC United after posting sweeps in each of the last two seasons. Orlando City (2018-19) is the only other team Atlanta United has beaten five straight times.

Atlanta United had an 18-match scoring streak end in a scoreless draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. The club had played to four straight draws before beating DC.

DC United entered play having scored 18 points over a 10-match span, something it hadn’t done since 2019. United’s three road wins this season equals its total in each of the last four campaigns.

DC United returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Atlanta United is idle.

