Toye sparks Montreal to 4-0 romp over Minnesota United

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Mason Toye scored his first two goals of the season — both unassisted — to spark CF Montreal to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night. Montreal (7-9-1) became the fifth team in league history to post five straight shutouts at home, getting four saves from Jonathan Sirois to extend the club’s record.

Montreal took the lead for good in the 7th minute on Toye’s first netter. Defender Zachary Brault-Guillard put Montreal up 2-0 six minutes later, taking a pass from Gabriele Corbo to score for the first time this season.

Toye added his second goal in the 57th minute to make it 3-0 and defender Rudy Camacho capped the scoring in the 76th minute when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored for the first time this season.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-7-5), which had won all three previous match-ups with Montreal. Minnesota had won two straight road matches with Montreal and was trying to beat a single opponent three straight times on the road for the first time.

Advertisement

Montreal has won seven of its last eight home matches. The 2020 Columbus Crew were the last team to shut out five straight opponents at home.

Minnesota United opened the season by winning three in a row on the road, but the club has lost six of seven away from home since.

Grabbing a quick lead was good for Montreal, which entered play with an 0-7-1 record when trailing at the half.

Both teams are idle next week.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

GiftOutline Gift Article