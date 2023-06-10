Brahim D�az returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan

MADRID — Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday.
He will rejoin a squad that won the Spain’s Copa del Rey last season but needs to replace the loss of Karim Benzema.
Díaz is the third signing Madrid has made this month, following a deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham and the decision to buy back left back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano.
