Gauld's late PK goal rallies Whitecaps to 1-1 draw with Cincinnati

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld scored on a late penalty kick for the second straight week to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Gauld’s PK equalizer for Vancouver (5-5-7) came in the 89th minute after he subbed in for Andrés Cubas in the 73rd. Luciano Acosta had just given Eastern Conference-leading Cincinnati (12-1-4) the lead with a goal in the 83rd minute. Gauld, who has three goals this season, had a PK goal in the 88th minute of a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City last week, snapping the Whitecaps’ club-record 35-match streak with a PK score.

Acosta’s eighth goal of the season for Cincinnati came with an assist from Matt Miazga. It was the 50th goal of Acosta’s career, making him the ninth Argentinian player to accomplish the feat. No other country outside of the U.S. has more than four players on the list.

Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for the Whitecaps. Roman Celentano had two saves for Cincinnati.

The Whitecaps improved to 6-0-3 at home in their last nine matches. It’s the club’s longest unbeaten run at home since a 10-match streak to begin the 2013 season.

Cincinnati was making its first trip to Vancouver. The Whitecaps have a victory and a draw in two trips to Cincinnati.

Ten of Cincinnati’s wins this season are by one goal.

Both teams are idle next week.

