New York City, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries.

SANDY, Utah — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for New York City FC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories.