Earthquakes beat Philadelphia 2-1, snap Union's 9-match unbeaten run

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Miguel Trauco scored a second-half goal and the San Jose Earthquakes cooled off Philadelphia with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night, ending the Union’s nine-match unbeaten streak. Trauco, a defender, scored what proved to be the winner in the 57th minute, using an assist from Carlos Gruezo to find the net for the second time this season.

Jeremy Ebobisse staked San Jose (7-5-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. His seventh goal of the campaign came with an assist from Cade Cowell.

Damion Lowe took a pass from Kai Wagner and scored the equalizer for Philadelphia (9-5-3) in the 17th minute. It was Lowe’s first netter this season.

Daniel de Sousa Brito finished with six saves for the Earthquakes in his sixth start. Andre Blake did not make a save for the Union.

San Jose picked up its first win over Union coach Jim Curtin in its eighth attempt.

Philadelphia entered play with a 7-0-2 record over its last nine matches. The streak matched a club record set last season.

San Jose was attempting to shut out a third straight opponent for the first time since a four-match run in 2015. The Earthquakes were coming off a scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids and a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Sounders. It marked the first time the club notched back-to-back clean sheets since 2020.

San Jose will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Philadelphia is idle.

