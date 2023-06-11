Earthquakes beat Philadelphia 2-1, snap Union's 9-match unbeaten run

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Miguel Trauco scored a second-half goal and the San Jose Earthquakes cooled off Philadelphia with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night, ending the Union’s nine-match unbeaten streak.
Jeremy Ebobisse staked San Jose (7-5-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. His seventh goal of the campaign came with an assist from Cade Cowell.
Damion Lowe took a pass from Kai Wagner and scored the equalizer for Philadelphia (9-5-3) in the 17th minute. It was Lowe’s first netter this season.
Daniel de Sousa Brito finished with six saves for the Earthquakes in his sixth start. Andre Blake did not make a save for the Union.
San Jose picked up its first win over Union coach Jim Curtin in its eighth attempt.
Philadelphia entered play with a 7-0-2 record over its last nine matches. The streak matched a club record set last season.
San Jose was attempting to shut out a third straight opponent for the first time since a four-match run in 2015. The Earthquakes were coming off a scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids and a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Sounders. It marked the first time the club notched back-to-back clean sheets since 2020.
San Jose will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Philadelphia is idle.
