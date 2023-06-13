Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian soccer confederation, said Tuesday he hopes to meet with Ancelotti or his staff in the next few days to discuss the possibility of hiring him.

“We see him as one of the best soccer coaches in the world,” Rodrigues said in Madrid at the official launch of a friendly between Brazil and Spain to boost the fight against racism. “He is a winner and every athlete who played for him say that they miss him and that he is the best coach that they ever had.”