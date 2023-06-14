Ajax to hire coach Maurice Steijn from Sparta Rotterdam to replace John Heitinga

AMSTERDAM — Ajax is hiring “overperformer” Maurice Steijn as its new coach to replace John Heitinga, whose contract was not extended after the Amsterdam club finished a disappointing third in the Dutch Eredivisie.
In the past, Steijn has coached Dutch clubs ADO The Hague, VVV-Venlo, NAC Breda and Sparta as well as Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.
“At all the clubs he worked for, results exceeded expectations,” said Ajax Director of Football Sven Mislintat. “So he has shown multiple times with his teams that he is a real overperformer. He is ready for a step up, I’m sure of that.”
Heitinga replaced Alfred Schreuder, who replaced Erik ten Hag but was fired in January after only half a season at the Dutch powerhouse following a string of seven matches without a victory.
