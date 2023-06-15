Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,600) for posing with a flare to celebrate winning the German Cup, the German soccer federation said Thursday.

Szoboszlai held the flare aloft in front of the Leipzig fan sector following the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on June 3. The sports court of the federation ruled the incident amounted to “unsporting behavior.”