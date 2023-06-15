Micael scores 1st MLS goal, Houston blanks LAFC again

LOS ANGELES — Micael scored in the 23rd minute for his first MLS goal and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 1-0 on Wednesday night for back-to-back shutout victories in the series.
LAFC also lost to Houston 4-0 on Saturday — in the first shutout of the series. It’s the second time in club history LAFC has been shut out by the same opponent twice in a season.
LAFC forward Kwadwo Opoku was given a straight red card in the 79th for a studs-up tackle.
____
