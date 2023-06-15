Micael scores 1st MLS goal, Houston blanks LAFC again

LOS ANGELES — Micael scored in the 23rd minute for his first MLS goal and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 1-0 on Wednesday night for back-to-back shutout victories in the series.

Micael was left unmarked at the far post for an easy tap-in off a set piece.

Houston (7-7-4) won on the road for the first time this season, leaving three MLS teams without a win away from home. The Dynamo entered with just two points in eight road games — the fewest in the MLS this season. LAFC (7-3-6) lost its first home game this season.