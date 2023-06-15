Napoli hires Rudi Garcia as coach to replace Luciano Spalletti

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAPLES, Italy — Italian champions Napoli hired Rudi Garcia as coach on Thursday to replace Luciano Spalletti, who said he needed to “take a year off” after helping the club end a 33-year Serie A title drought. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The well-traveled Garcia most recently coached Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

Garcia, a 59-year-old Frenchman, has also coached Roma, Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the hiring of Garcia in a short statement: “The president would like to give him a warm welcome and wish him the best of luck.”

The length of the contract was not specified.

Under Spalletti, Napoli this season won its first Serie A title since Maradona led the club to the 1987 and 1990 championships.

Afterward, the 64-year-old Spalletti said he needed a break: “I need to take a year off. I’m a bit tired.”

