Brighton signs Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund on a free transfer

“I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo (as coach from 2018-21) and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us,” Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi said.

Brighton said Friday that the 27-year-old Dahoud will join on a four-year contract. His contract with Dortmund ends on June 30.

Dahoud, who was born in Syria, has made 141 appearances in five seasons for Dortmund since joining in 2017. He played two games for the German national team in 2020. A shoulder injury meant he played only a marginal role in Dortmund’s title challenge this season, featuring in nine Bundesliga games and none since April 1.