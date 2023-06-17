Vin�cius and Brazil teammates wear black shirts in stand against racism

BARCELONA, Spain — Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.
Before the friendly at Espanyol’s stadium, the teams posed in front of a banner that read “With racism, there is no game” in Portuguese. Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee.
Vinícíus added a goal from the penalty spot to round off a 4-1 win for the five-time world champions.
On Thursday, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in soccer.
Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday and will continue its anti-racism campaign.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports