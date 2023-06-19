England and France win again in Euro qualifiers, Swiss draw despite leading 2-0

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

PARIS — Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé carried on scoring as England and France made it four straight wins in European Championship qualifying while Switzerland dropped its first points on Monday. Kane netted twice in England’s 7-0 home rout of North Macedonia while Mbappé slotted in a penalty at the second attempt as Les Bleus edged visiting Greece 1-0.

The Swiss were coasting and then conceded two late goals against Romania in a 2-2 home draw.

Mbappé’s twice-taken penalty in the second half moved him onto 40 goals for Les Bleus and only one behind fellow great Michel Platini — at the age of 24 — while Kane opened and closed the scoring with his record-extending 57th and 58th goals for England.

England’s forward line of Kane, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford all scored at Old Trafford, where Rashford plays for Manchester United.

Saka, who plays for Premier League runner-up Arsenal, grabbed a hat trick.

Substitute Valentin Mihăilă pounced in the 89th and in stoppage time for second-placed Romania in Lucerne.

GROUP B

Mbappé’s 54th goal overall for France and Paris Saint-Germain this season beat the national record for club and country set by the late Just Fontaine in the 1957-58 season — the year Fontaine also set an individual scoring record with 13 at the ’58 World Cup.

World Cup runner-up France has yet to concede a goal, while third-placed Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-0 in the other game to finally open its account.

GROUP C

Kane and defender Stefan Ristovski needed treatment after a clash of heads early on.

By the 29th minute, Kane was back on his feet and turning in Luke Shaw’s cross from close range.

After Rashford’s goal and Saka’s triple, substitute midfielder Kalvin Phillips scored before Kane’s penalty.

Second-placed Ukraine labored to a 1-0 home win against Malta thanks to Viktor Tsygankov’s 72nd-minute penalty.

Ukraine is six points back from England.

GROUP D

With Croatia involved in the Nations League, Turkey moved further ahead at the top with a 2-0 home win against Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales.

The Welsh were reeling from losing at home to Armenia 4-2, and fell to goals in the last 20 minutes by striker Umut Nayir and midfielder Arda Güler.

Turkey has nine points, three ahead of Armenia, which moved up to second place after an injury-time penalty from Tigran Barseghyan helped them beat last-placed Latvia 2-1.

GROUP H

Finland and Kazakhstan won and were level on nine points, two ahead of Slovenia and Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark after they drew 1-1 in Ljubljana.

Striker Andraž Šporar put Slovenia ahead in the 25th, only for Rasmus Højlund to equalize in the 42nd with his sixth goal in qualifying.

Finland routed last-placed San Marino 6-0. Forward Daniel Håkans helped himself to a second-half hat trick after coming off the bench with 30 minutes left.

Veteran striker Teemu Pukki completed the scoring for the Finns with his 38th international goal.

San Marino has conceded 13 goals and scored none.

Kazakhstan won at Northern Ireland 1-0 thanks to Abat Aimbetov’s 88th-minute goal.

GROUP I

Switzerland looked on course for victory No. 4.

Forward Zeki Amdouni notched his fourth and fifth goals in qualifying to put the Swiss in control at the break. But Romania stunned the Swissporarena fans in Lucerne to stay unbeaten, and in close contention.

Third-placed Israel was one point behind Romania after beating Andorra 2-1, and Belarus won at home to Kosovo 2-1.

