Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol

MADRID — Real Madrid signed Spain striker Joselu on a one-year loan from Espanyol on Monday, boosting its attack after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.
He was a member of Madrid’s youth squads before playing for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Newcastle and Stoke in England, and Alaves in Spain. He made his first-team debut with Real Madrid in 2011 after two seasons with the “B” team.
Joselu will be officially introduced on Tuesday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports