Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol

Joselu helped Spain win the Nations League over the weekend, scoring a late winner in the team’s 2-1 win over Italy in the semifinals.

Madrid said it will have an option to buy the 33-year-old player at the end of next season.

MADRID — Real Madrid signed Spain striker Joselu on a one-year loan from Espanyol on Monday, boosting its attack after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.

He was a member of Madrid’s youth squads before playing for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Newcastle and Stoke in England, and Alaves in Spain. He made his first-team debut with Real Madrid in 2011 after two seasons with the “B” team.